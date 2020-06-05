Penumbral Lunar Eclipse of June 2020 To Be Seen Tonight! When is the Next Such Celestial Event and Where Will it Be Visible?

Partial lunar eclipse (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tonight is a spectacular event for all stargazers as it is another eclipse night. The second penumbral eclipse of 2020 will occur post-midnight of June 5. Called the penumbral lunar eclipse, a part of the lunar surface will be covered under the shadow of the earth. Although it will be a faint one, if you have been fascinated by these eclipse events, then you would not want to miss this. Although you can watch it by live streaming if not directly, the penumbral lunar eclipse is not a rare occurrence. The next such celestial event is happening exactly a month later, ie July 5. Although, the one in next month won't be visible to people in India. Chandra Grahan 2020 Date and Sutak Time in India: What is Upachaya Grahan? Everything You Should Know About June 5 Strawberry Moon Eclipse.

Penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and the full Moon are almost, but not completely aligned. Today, the moon will move through a faint and outer part of the planet's shadow, which is referred as the penumbra. It is also the Strawberry Moon tonight, which is the full moon of the month of June. The eclipse will be at its maximum point at 12:54 am, June 6. The eclipse begins at 11:15 pm on June 5 (IST) and reaches maximum eclipse at 12:54 am on June 6 and goes on till 2:34 am, so it will last for more than three hours. Ahead of June 5 Full Moon, View Spectacular Strawberry Moon Photos From the Past Celestial Event Captured by Sky Gazers!

When is the Next Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?

The next penumbral lunar eclipse will take place on 4 and 5 July. It will be visible for those in much of North and South America, and Africa. It will be seen from 03:07 UT to 05:52 UT. It would not be visible for those living in India. So if you do not want to miss on this celestial occurence, then tune in to the live streaming tonight, in case you cannot see it directly because of the monsoon cloud cover.