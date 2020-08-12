If you look up the clear skies in the night, by that we mean, much later post-midnight, you are likely to see a bright display of "shooting stars". Only they are not stars but meteors from the most active annual meteor showers. The Perseid Meteor shower is currently active and visible to the naked eye. It is at its peak right now, but because of the rain clouds in India, you may not be able to see it. But those who managed to catch a few meteors falling across the sky have managed to capture it on their cameras. So pictures of Perseid Meteor are shared on social media. We have got you some of the clear and best ones in here which you can also share with your friends, who are interested in sky gazing. Perseid Meteor Shower in India Date and Timings: Know How and When to Watch The Brightest Celestial Shower From Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Other Major Cities.

Perseid Meteor Showers are usually active in July and August every year. This year the peak of this shower is August 11 and August 12. On a perfect setting with darkness and no cloud cover, over 15 to 20 meteors per hour. Stargazers and enthusiasts did stay out last night to get a glimpse of the celestial event and have got a few meteors. Netizens have shared the pictures on Twitter, so if you have missed out on the sighting, check few pics below. Here Are Perseid Meteor Shower FAQs From ‘What Causes Meteor Showers?’ to ‘What Time to See Perseids Today Live?’

Check Pics of Perseid Meteor Shower:

A Nice Bright One

A very bright meteor over Newgrange last night. The Perseids will peak over the next few nights so you might catch a glimpse of the show if the skies are clear! #Perseids2020 #Astrophotography #PerseidMeteorShower #newgrange #irelandsancienteast #astronomy #meteor #newgrange pic.twitter.com/G6W1JJZwuK — Ken Williams (@shadowsandstone) August 11, 2020

Dreamy

What an amazing night it has been so far. The #perseids #lightning and the stunning moon. And we’re only just getting started with the #PerseidMeteorShower from now until dawn is the best time to see them💫😁 pic.twitter.com/N1ttCrpXtQ — Astronomincallyobsessed (@Astroobsessed) August 12, 2020

Meteor With a Plane!

Starry Night and a Meteor

Catching Just One!

The one meteor I know I caught. Not a great shot. Camera was jiggling around. But I caught one. #PerseidMeteorShower pic.twitter.com/LhV9vdLFIe — Jeff Terry (@nuclear94) August 12, 2020

So Beautiful

The #PerseidMeteorShower early this morning seen over Pikes Peak. (credit: Candy’s Captures) pic.twitter.com/r2iLZAdDDL — Emily Roehler (@EmilyRoehler) August 12, 2020

Not Many But Still A Few

Stayed up all night for the #PerseidMeteorShower. Bit disappointed I haven’t got better shots but I’m still very much a novice. Beautiful night for just sitting, feet up, hearing the night sounds with a couple of bats for company. #perseids #Sussex #Seaford #garden pic.twitter.com/54FFSM5WjJ — Sue Robinson (@suerob50) August 12, 2020

Perseid meteor shower is one of the most active showers and thus a popular event among stargazers. The debris from the comet of Swift-Tuttle flare-up in the atmosphere which gives an impression like shooting stars. It will be at its most active tonight as well, so maybe you can try your luck to spot a few meteors.

