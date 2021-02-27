Chennai, February 27: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch 19 satellites, including a Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow. The countdown for the launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket carrying 19 satellites began at 8:54 am today. This will be the ISRO's first launch mission of 2021. GISAT-1: ISRO Lining Up Launch of India's Geo Imaging Satellite on February 28.

"Countdown for the launch of #PSLVC51/Amazonia-1 mission commenced today at 0854Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. Launch is scheduled tomorrow at 1024 Hrs IST," ISRO tweeted. This mission, involving PSLV rocket numbered PSLV-C51, is one of longest ones. Here are key details about the mission. Tapan Misra, Top ISRO Scientist, Claims He Was Poisoned with Deadly Arsenic Trioxide Mixed in Chutney Along with Dosa.

PSLV-C51 rocket will carry Brazilian Amazonia-1 satellite as its primary passenger and 18 other satellites.

Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

The launch is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

The 18 co-passenger satellites include four from IN-SPACe (three UNITYsats from consortium of three Indian academic institutes (Jeppiaar Institute of Technology, Sriperumbudur, GHRaisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur and Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore) Aand One Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India) and 14 from NSIL.

The Amazonia-1 satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory.

This mission is one of the longest for a PSLV rocket is expected to conclude 1 hour, 55 minutes and 7 seconds into its flight. If the Sunday's launch becomes successful, India would have sent a total of 342 foreign satellites into space, all for a fee.

