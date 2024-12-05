Mumbai, December 5: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is offering USD 20,000 to innovators who have the best rescue plan to rescue its stranded crew members such as Sunita Williams in a bid to ensure safety of its astronauts. The latest challenge from the US space agency is part of the Artemis program. The aim of the competition is to have a groundbreaking Lunar Rescue System which can transport fully suited astronauts across the Moon's unforgiving terrain.

Dubbed South Pole Safety Challenge: Lunar Rescue System, the competition calls for designs which are capable of moving an incapacitated astronaut over two kilometers, up steep inclines of 20 degrees and without the use of a rover. However, the stakes are high as the as the rugged lunar environment which is marked by sharp rocks, craters, and extreme temperature will pose severe challenges.

Speaking about the challenge, Sarah Duglas of NASA said that the "moon’s South Pole is an unyielding landscape that demands innovative solutions". Notably, the US space agency has chosen the Artemis mission site for its potential water-ice reserves. The site highlights the need for reliable rescue systems for emergencies such as injuries or medical issues during the exploration.

Those interested for the South Pole Safety Challenge can submit their designs and innovations until January 23, 2025, via the HeroX portal. The total prize pool is of USD 45,000. The main aim of the initiative is to ensure safe recovery of astronauts while maintaining the operational integrity of their Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Suits.

As per the competition's details, engineers at NASA will assess the designs on the basis of weight, usability, and compatibility with the astronaut's suit and the lunar environment. "This is your chance to shape the future of lunar exploration," NASA said. It is also reported that the lunar rescue system should work in low gravity and most importantly function independently of existing lunar rovers. Here's the direct link for NASA's South Pole Safety Challenge.

