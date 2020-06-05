Strawberry Moon 2020 Free Live Streaming Online Details: How and Where to Watch The Full Moon of June 5 Tonight

Strawberry moon live (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Moon lovers, time to get out your binoculars as your favourite muse, the moon will be glowing tonight, as its the full moon day again. It is the Strawberry Moon 2020. No, it is not going to look like the favourite red berry, it is going to a dark moon instead as it is also the penumbral lunar eclipse tonight. A part of the lunar surface will be covered with the outer shadow of the moon called the penumbra. As we inch towards the occurrence of Strawberry Moon, we tell you how can one watch it via live streaming. A lot of people look for Strawberry moon timings, live streaming, how to watch Strawberry Moon online, where and when to watch it. So in this article, we give you all details about the full live streaming of tonight's full moon of June 2020. Strawberry Moon 2020 Facts: From Date to Visibility, Know Interesting Trivia About June's Full Moon That Coincides With Penumbral Lunar Eclipse.

Since there is monsoon and cloudy weather in most parts, the skies may not give a clear view. And irrespective of the weather, it is difficult to get clear skies from the city regions because of the pollution. The best way to tune in is to watch via live streaming. The full moon of June will occur on June 5 at 3:12 pm EDT / June 6 12:42 am IST. Ahead of June 5 Full Moon, View Spectacular Strawberry Moon Photos From the Past Celestial Event Captured by Sky Gazers!

Strawberry Moon 2020 Live Streaming Details

As mentioned, the full moon phase will be visible post-midnight. While you can watch it with your naked eyes, the cloudy skies may make it difficult. So the best way to watch it is online. Several channels like Slooh and Virtual Telescope Project will hold live streaming of the penumbral lunar eclipse as well. For India, you can tune into the live streaming at 10.30 PM.

Watch Video of Strawberry Moon 2020 Live Streaming:

People from around the world might share their views of the full moon tonight, so we will keep you updated with those too. To all the stargazers, do not miss out on the double occurrence of an eclipse with the full moon.