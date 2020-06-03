Strawberry Moon 2020 Facts: From Date to Visibility, Know Interesting Trivia About June's Full Moon That Coincides With Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

Strawberry Moon 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The full moon of June called the Strawberry Moon will appear in the skies on June 6, 2020. And it will coincide with the penumbral lunar eclipse June 2020 which is expected to occur on June 5, 2020. While you may imagine a pink-coloured moon, it has nothing to do with its shade. Meanwhile, the second lunar eclipse of 2020 will be visible in most parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.

The lunar eclipse is known as Strawberry Moon as it marks the time of the ripening of the fruit during the northern summer.

The full moon is also known as Strawberry Moon, Rose Moon and Honey Moon. Europeans named it Rose Moon, while some named it Hot moon as it marks the beginning of summer.

It is also called as the Mead Moon, meanwhile, the reference to honey comes as during this time honey also used to be harvested. It is thus believed to be the "sweetest moon" as per NASA.

The name Strawberry Moon comes after Algonquin tribes, who used to consider June's full moon as the right time to harvest ripened berries. It is also the last full moon of the Spring season.

For those in Asia, Australia, Europe, or Africa the Strawberry Moon appear a shade darker during the maximum phase of this penumbral lunar eclipse.

The full moon of June or Strawberry Moon will be at its peak time at 3:12 P.M. Eastern Time ie 00:42 AM IST. So, people in India can see the peak of Strawberry Moon.

It is also said that the name of the Moon comes from the colour of the full Moon at this time of year. The orbit of the Moon is in the same plane as the orbit of the Earth around the Sun. Around summer solstice when the sun is at the highest point in the sky, the moon shines through the atmosphere. According to NASA, it gives the full Moon a reddish or rose colour, like the sun during sunset.