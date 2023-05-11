Mumbai, May 11: Spotify is the leading streaming channel for music. While it has many conflicts with artists, the platform continues to have a massive user base. Now, AI has hit the music streaming platform, and it is struggling to control computer-generated music.

In a new move, Spotify removed seven per cent of the songs published by Boomy (an AI music company). Apparently, Universal Music noticed suspicious activities around Boomy's content. It alerted Spotify about the possibility of bots being used to bring more listener counts. This means the Boomy might be creating AI content and earning money by making boots to listen to the same music. Google MusicLM Text-to-Music Generative AI Tool Released to Public.

Streaming manipulation/ artificial streaming is not a new phenomenon. However, the use of AI takes it to another level. Such companies might get large sus of wrongful royalty fees.

Spotify can counter such actions by erasing the number of streams and blocking the payments of royalties. As of now, it has removed thousands of Boomy's songs. As of now, Boomy has 2,442 listeners on Spotify. Google I/O 2023 - Waitlist Process Removed For Bard In Over 180 Countries And Territories; Duet AI for Google Workspace Will Let Users Collaborate With AI.

There has been a sudden surge in AI-generated content on the internet. The music industry is quite worried about this development. Streaming platforms also need to be more vigilant against such activities.

