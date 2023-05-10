Google is removing the waitlist process for Bard AI. It is now available in over 180 countries and territories. The company also announced new features for Bard. It can now tap into services from Google and across the web. Google is also offering Bard in Japanese and Korean now. Now, you can collaborate with AI in Google Workspace. These new features are part of a Duet AI for Google Workspace. Google I/O 2023 Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Google's Mega Event Where Major Announcements on Android 14 OS, Bard AI and Pixel Fold Are Expected Tonight.

Today we’re removing the waitlist process and making Bard available in over 180 countries and territories, with more coming soon. 🎉#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/m6HSzScs4P — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Soon we’ll launch extensions in Bard, tapping into services from Google and across the web to help you get more done and spark your creative explorations. These extensions will be enabled in a secure and private way. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/FmSs9OElPg — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

All of these new features are part of a powerful new way of working that we're calling Duet AI for Google Workspace. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/ENP7qO8rDK — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)