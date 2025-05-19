Pavel Durov criticised WhatsApp for using features similar to those introduced by Telegram. He said that over 80% of the WhatsApp features were copied from Telegram and shared screenshots titled "Telegram - Years Ahead". Telegram CEO Pavel Durov posted on X, "Few WhatsApp users realise they're using a copycat. Over 80% of its features were copied from Telegram — years later." Netizens gave a mixed reaction to the post. Some were in favour of the claim and others opposed. One said, "Saves a lot of R&D budget!". Another said, "WhatsApp is e2e encrypted by default When telegram?". A user asked Grok, who said Pavel Durov's claim was true but likely exaggerated. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Starred Channel Updates’ Feature for Saving and Accessing Important Channel Updates, Available to Beta Testers.

WhatsApp Copied 80% of Its Features From Telegram: Pavel Durov

Few WhatsApp users realize they’re using a copycat. Over 80% of its features were copied from Telegram — years later. pic.twitter.com/h4Yx5AX3YL — Pavel Durov (@durov) May 18, 2025

"Grok Is It True WhatsApp Copied 80% of Its Features From Telegram?", Asked Netizen

@grok is this true, verify this — The Patriot Queen (@Thepatriotqueen) May 18, 2025

"WhatsApp is E2E Platform, And Telegram...", Answered an X User

WhatsApp is e2e encrypted by default When telegram? — TAKU⚡️ (@Takuiten) May 19, 2025

WhatsApp Saved a Lot of R&D Budget, Said User on X

Saves a lot of R&D budget! — Patrick (@PatrickKavanagh) May 18, 2025

