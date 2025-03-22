OpenAI has enabled the 'unlimited video' creation for the ChatGPT Pro users having USD 200 subscription for Sora model. The OpenAI Sora previously allowed credits for all paid users; however now they can create as many videos as they like for the Pro subscription at 1080p resolution. Moreover, ChatGPT Plus subscribers also allowed to create unlimited videos but at 720p resolution. ChatGPT False Murder Claim: Arve Hjalmar Holmen From Norway Files Complaint Against AI Chatbot After It Claimed He Murdered His Children, OpenAI Responds.

Sora Unlimited Videos Now Enabled by OpenAI for ChatGPT Paid Users

Sora now comes with “Unlimited” video generations for paid ChatGPT plans. https://t.co/fAcc5rJaef pic.twitter.com/9e1KLWCK54 — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)