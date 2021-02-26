Twitter, the microblogging and social networking service has announced a new feature that will let users charge a fee for exclusive content from followers. Twitter's new feature reportedly aims to give a push to refresh its business after years of recession. The company also plans to launch other new features and products to double its annual revenue in 2023. Twitter's Super Follow feature will be launched this year that will charge the followers and give them access to exclusive content including tweets, subscription to the newsletter, a badge indicating support and more. Twitter Voice DMs Feature Being Rolled Out in India, Brazil & Japan; Here’s How It Works.

Twitter Super Follow (Photo Credits: Twitter)

This paid feature will cost a monthly amount of $4.99 enabling the publisher to earn money from his followers. Twitter also announced a Facebook group-like feature called 'Communities'. With this feature, users can create groups about topics and people who have the same interest can join the group. Twitter has not released much information about this feature.

In addition to this, the company is also working on a 'Safety Mode' and 'Twitter Spaces'. The Safety Mode feature would block harmful tweets. As per a report, this feature once turned on would block and mute accounts that will insult, name-call or spread hatred messages. On the other hand, 'Twitter Spaces' will allow users to participate in audio conversations like Clubhouse. This feature is in private beta testing, which means it will be launched soon.

