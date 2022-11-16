Mumbai, November 16: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) will soon bring out a new feature that would allow a caller’s name to flash on the screen before calls. According to media reports, the name as per the know-your-customer (KYC) record of subscribers with the telecom operators would pop-up on the receiver's screen. With this move, the department seeks a way to tackle fake calls and will enable users to know the actual identity of the caller before they pick it up.

Currently, users are dependent on third-party apps such as Truecaller to ascertain an unknown caller’s identity. But, the limitation of third-party apps is that the data is crowdsourced which does not assures 100% authenticity. However, KYC data guarantees 100% authenticity. Truecaller Revamps Its iOS App To Offer Better Protection Against Spam & Scam.

If implemented, this measure will also help authorities to verify if the service providers have conducted the process correctly or resorted to shortcuts due to which the identity of a caller may not be genuine. With this measure taken, Trai will be able to stop unsolicited commercial calls in an effective manner. WhatsApp Now A Spam Factory, 1 in 2 Indian Swamped With Promotional Messages.

In near future, this measure can be implemented on WhatsApp calls as well. Since the messaging app is linked to SIM cards, the KYC-based method can be effectively used to identify the authenticity of the caller.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2022 07:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).