New Delhi, July 7: WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Meta, is reportedly working on a new feature for iOS users that could improve how replies are handled in conversations. The platform is said to be working on a feature to organise message replies into structured threads. The update is expected to make chats easier to follow in busy group conversations where messages often get mixed up.

The feature seems to be focused on enhancing the user experience by making replies easier to read and follow. While their is no official announcement yet, iOS users can expect a more organised and clear way of chatting soon on WhatsApp. As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a new feature to organise message replies in a clear and structured threads. The feature is anticipated to be included in an upcoming update. TikTok Developing New App Version for US? ByteDance-Owned Platform Likely To Launch New TikTok App Ahead of Expected Sale in US.

WhatsApp is looking into creating a dedicated screen that will show all the replies linked to a particular message. The enhancement might assist users in managing their conversations effectively. Rather than having to scroll through lengthy chat histories to locate all the responses to a specific message, WhatsApp users can expect to open the thread and concentrate on that particular discussion. It might help to follow conversations and keep track of important replies.

As per reports, each message bubble in WhatsApp will feature a small indicator that will show the number of replies linked to its corresponding thread. When users will tap on this indicator, they will be taken to a new screen that presents all replies related to the original message in a well-organised format. On this new screen, users will also be able to send a new response directly, which will be automatically added to the same thread. HONOR X9c 5G Price, Sale, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Launched in India.

The organised view is expected to reduce confusion where multiple users are responding at the same time. By clearly displaying all replies in a structured manner, it will be easier for users to follow the conversation and understand the context of each response.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2025 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).