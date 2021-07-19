Vivo has officially launched two new smartphones under its S series. The two smartphones are Vivo S10 and Vivo S10 Pro. Apart from minor differences, both the phones are very much similar to each other. Some of the key specifications of the phones are 90Hz Super AMOLED displays, dual selfie cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, 44W charging support, dual selfie cameras and more. Like the Apple iPhone 12, the newly launched S10 and S10 Pro get a flat-frame design. Vivo Y72 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched in India at Rs 20,990.

Vivo S10 Pro (Photo Credits: Vivo)

The Vivo S10 phone comes in two storage options - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The former is priced at CNY 2,799 (around Rs 32,300) while the latter costs CNY 2,999 (around Rs 34,600). On the other hand, Vivo S10 Pro comes in a single configuration - 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It is priced at CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs 39,200).

Vivo S10 (Photo Credits: Vivo)

The phones are slated to go on sale in China from July 23. They will be offered in four colour options - Black, Gradient, Lime, and Velvet White. It's worth noting that prices and availability of the Vivo S10 and Vivo S10 Pro for international markets are yet to be revealed.

Vivo S10 (Photo Credits: Vivo)

As far as specifications are concerned, Vivo S10 comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. It comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For photography, there is a triple camera module at the back that comprises a 64MP primary sensor. It is assisted by an 8MP secondary lens and a 2MP macro shooter. There's a dual selfie camera setup upfront that consists of a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. The Vivo S10 packs a 4,050mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. As far as Vivo S10 Pro is concerned, the phone is very much similar to the regular Vivo S10 apart from minor changes. The Pro version gets 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, 108MP primary camera sensor, NFC support and more.

