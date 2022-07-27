Vivo T1x smartphone will be made available for sale today in India. The handset debuted in the country last week, and today, it will go on the first sale at 12 pm IST, via Flipkart and Vivo India online store. Customers purchasing the device will get a Rs 1,000 discount using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. In addition to this, there will also be a 5 percent cashback offer via Flipkart Axis Bank cards. Vivo T1x With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India; Price, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo T1x sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset gets a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP snapper. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The device also comes with a reverse charging feature and a 4-layer cooling system. Coming to the pricing, Vivo T1x is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration.

