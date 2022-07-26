Vivo India officially launched the T1x smartphone in India. Vivo's latest offering is a budget device and will be available for sale via Flipkart and the Vivo e-store from tomorrow at 12 pm IST. Customers purchasing the handset will get a Rs 1,000 instant discount using HDFC Bank credit and debit card non-EMI transactions. Vivo T1x India Launch Tomorrow, Price & Specifications Leaked Online.

Vivo T1X sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Vivo T1x (Photo Credits: Vivo)

For optics, the device gets a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Vivo T1x (Photo Credits: Vivo)

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs on Android 12-based- Funtouch OS UI. Coming to the pricing, Vivo T1x is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

