Mumbai, April 15: Vivo T4 5G will launch in India on April 22, 2025, likely with a massive 7,300mAh battery and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. After launching Vivo T4x 5G in India with MediaTek DImensity 7300 SoC, the Chinese smartphone company may launch its next smartphone with a bigger battery and processor with a round-shaped camera module on the rear. The smartphone will have a sleek design that AI features.

The company hinted that the Vivo T4 5G would have a turbo battery that would provide all-day usage and fast charging. It also confirmed that it would feature a Snapdragon processor and a Turbo display. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All Key Details Here.

Vivo T4 5G Specifications and Features

Vivo T4 5G is expected to be a rebranded version of iQOO Z10, and it may come with a larger 7,300mAh battery that supports up to 90W fast charging. The upcoming Vivo smartphone may also come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display having a Full HD resolution and 5,000 peak brightness. In terms of performance, the rumours suggested the device could come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor that scores around 8,20,000 on AnTuTu benchmarks. The processor will likely be mated with Adreno 720 GPU.

The Vivo T4 5G will have 8GB and 12GB RAM options along with UFS 2.2 storage with 128GB and 256GB options. The device will reportedly have a dual camera setup on the rear, with 50MP being primary with a Sony IMX882 sensor. Additionally, it may have a 2MP depth sensor and a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to run on Funtouch OS 15, which is based on the latest Android 15. Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G and Realme NARZO 80x 5G Sale Goes Live in India; Check Price, Specifications and Other Details.

Vivo T4 5G Price in India, Colours

Vivo T4x 5G is a mid-range segment smartphone that was launched in India at INR 13,999 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Vivo T4 5G will likely be launched under the INR 20,000 price range. Vivo's new T4 5G will be launched in two colours - Phantom Grey and Emerald Blaze.

