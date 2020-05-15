Vivo V19 Smartphone Now Available For Sale in India; Check Prices, Offers, Features & Specifications

Vivo V19 (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

Vivo V19 smartphone, which is the latest offering from the Chinese phone maker is now available for sale in India. Launched in the country earlier this week, the handset is now available for purchase online via Amazon and Flipkart. The customers can also order the phone through the company's official e-store. It will also be available through partner offline stores across the country. The company is offering a bunch of launch offers for the smartphone. Vivo V19 Smartphone; Everything You Need to Know.

It has collaborated with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offering 10 percent cash back on all credit card purchases or credit card EMI transactions. Notably, the e-retailers are taking orders for the phone from customers residing in Orange and Green zones across the country. The main underlines of the phone are dual selfie cameras, quad-camera setup, and more.

Perfection comes to those who seek the #PerfectShotPerfectMoment! Explore every shade of the night with #vivoV19 enabled with Super Night, Aura screen Light & Super Wide Angle Selfie on the 32MP +8MP Dual Front Camera. Buy Now : https://t.co/7NcG0Phur3 pic.twitter.com/k46XMFf9PL — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 15, 2020

As far as the prices are concerned, the Vivo V19 is priced at Rs 27,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage version. The top-end model with 8GB + 256GB configuration will retail at Rs. 31,990. The bigger version will go on sale soon. The phone is offered in two colour options - Piano Black and Mystic Silver. As a part of the launch offer, the online and offline customers will be offered with one-time screen replacement apart from Jio benefits worth of Rs 40,000. The customers can also avail of the no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months.

Additionally, the Vivo V19 customers will also get Airtel double data offer, free Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, free subscription to Shaw Academy access for one month, Wynk Music, and Airtel Secure Lite subscription. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Vivo V19 sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED hole-punch display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 712 processor, which is mated to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Vivo V19 Featuring Snapdragon 712 Launched in India Starting From Rs 27,990; Check Price, Sale Date, Features & Specifications.

The smartphone packs a quad-camera module at the rear comprising of a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and two 2MP cameras with for macro and bokeh functions. At the front, there is a dual selfie camera set up in a pill-shaped cutout housing a 32MP primary lens along with an 8MP secondary camera. The phone comes fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge 2.0 technology.