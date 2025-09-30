Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition images have been leaked online ahead of its official launch in India. The images show the same design as the standard model but with a Game of Thrones theme. They feature a dragon circle carved on the rear, a camera module with a claw design, and "Game of Thrones" printed on the back. It may come with the same Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, 144Hz display, 7,000mAh battery, and other features. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Smartphone Announced, Coming Soon in India; Check Details.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Leaked Images

realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition live images source: https://t.co/T2FHPb0mJV pic.twitter.com/Ox7ZWwtufi — Marcos Toñanez (@MarcosTonhanez) September 30, 2025

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Details Leaked

🔥❄️ The battle of Ice & Fire comes alive! Presenting the realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition — exclusive themes, iconic design, and a dragon egg-inspired box. 🐉⚔️#realme15Pro #OwnYourRealPower#GameofThronesPhone pic.twitter.com/xCfaaSuBk0 — Prathap G (@prathapgtech) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

