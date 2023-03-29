New Delhi, March 29 : TECNO has launched the new SPARK 10 5G smartphone in India. The TECNO SPARK 10 5G is the first 5G model in the company’s SPARK series of phones, which recently witnessed the launch of the SPARK 10 Pro model.

The TECNO SPARK 10 5G is aimed at those budget smartphone users who wish to have an overall good experience in terms of camera and performance without spending much. Let’s take a quick look at the details. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Launched in China With Latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 and Up to 1TB Storage; Find All Key Details Here.

TECNO SPARK 10 5G – Specifications :

The TECNO SPARK 10 5G smartphone flaunts a contemporary and stylish design with a sparkly back panel with a liquid crystal coating for a premium effect. The phone sports a 6.6-inch HD+ dot notch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Motorola's New moto g13 With 6.5-Inch Display and Affordable Pricing Launched in India; Check Key Details Here.

The SPARK 10 5G comes powered by a Dimensity 6020 7nm chipset and is backed by 8GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs on HiOS12.6 based on the Android 13 OS.

The phone claims to offer fantastic photography experience with its 50MP AI primary camera with ASD mode and 3D LUT technology. It draws its power from a 5000mAh battery with a 18W Flash charge support. The phone also offers a side mounted fingerprint sensor and face recognition unlock system for security.

TECNO SPARK 10 5G - Pricing and Availability :

The new TECNO SPARK 10 5G smartphone has been priced very affordably at Rs. 12,999 and is available in Meta Black, Meta White and Meta Blue colour options. The device will go on sale on April 7 onwards at the retail stores across India.

