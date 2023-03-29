New Delhi, March 29 : Chinese smartphone major Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 12 Turbo in its home market. The new Redmi Note 12 Turbo is the first phone to feature the latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset that’s backed by huge storage as well.

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo is the latest member of the Note 12 series that’s making its way in several international markets. Read on to know the details. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Smartphone’s Battery, Charging Capacity and New Colour Option Officially Revealed; Checkout Other Leaded Details Here.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo Smartphone – Specifications:

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo comes powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a massive 1TB UFS 3.1 of storage. It runs on Android 13 OS topped with MIUI 14 skin. iQOO Z7x 5G Receives NBTC and Bluetooth SIG Certifications, India Launch Imminent; Find Key Details Here.

The new Redmi phone sports a 6.67-inch OLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate with a punch-hole design. The device houses a triple camera setup at its back comprising of a 64MP primary sensor teamed with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro snappers, while a 16MP front facing shooter is offered for selfies and video chatting needs. The handset draws its juice from a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging support.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo Smartphone – Price and Availability Details:

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo is offered in black, blue and silver colour options. It is offered in four RAM and storage combination variants, with its base 8 RAM and 256GB storage variant priced at CNY 1,999 (approx. $290), which goes up to CNY 2,599 ($378) for the top-end 16GB RAM and 1TB storage version.

A special Harry Potter edition of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo has been also introduced, which is the result of Xiaomi collaborating with Warner Brothers. This Harry Potter special edition offers a beautiful back panel along with limited edition accessories. The Redmi Note 12 Harry Potter Edition is offered with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and is tagged at CNY 2,399 (around $349). The phone goes on sale in China on March 31.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2023 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).