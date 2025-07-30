New Delhi, July 30: What if your TV could act like a full-featured computer? That’s exactly what’s happening now. Reliance Jio has introduced a unique way to turn your TV screen into something more powerful with JioPC. Without the need of a CPU or even a laptop, you can now get work done, stream content, or browse the web using a TV. As Jio puts it as, “your screen is now a next-gen computer.” The AI-powered virtual desktop service could transform how households across the country use their televisions.

JioPC will let users to access a personal computer experience without owning an actual computer. Through its existing Jio set-top box, Jio users can now tap into what Jio calls a "virtual desktop service". Users can plug in a keyboard and mouse without any extra wires or hardware, and you are good to go. The simplicity of the setup and the idea of cloud-based computing bring a lot more to this offering than it seems at first glance.

What is JioPC?

JioPC is a cloud-based desktop experience that works right from your TV using the Jio Set-Top Box. Users can access a virtual computer over the internet as no need for a physical CPU or laptop and by connecting a keyboard and mouse. Describing the service, the company said, “JioPC will be your reliable partner for work, learning, and entertainment.”

JioPC is designed for everyday needs, whether it is browsing the internet, using productivity apps, joining online classes, or learning tools. Jio explained, “It is affordable, requires low upfront cost, and eliminates maintenance or upgrade worries since everything is managed in the cloud.” The company also assured users that “your data remains secure even if your set-top box is damaged or replaced.”

JioPC Specifications and Know How To Use It

The JioPC comes with a 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 100GB of cloud storage, running on Ubuntu (Linux) OS. To use JioPC, users need a JioFiber or JioAirFiber connection with a set-top box, a keyboard and mouse, and an active JioPC subscription. Since the desktop is streamed from the cloud, a continuous internet connection is required. If the connection drops, users have up to 15 minutes to reconnect and resume their session. After that, the virtual desktop will shut down, and any unsaved work will be lost. YouTube’s AI-Powered Age Detection To Restrict Minor Accounts, Know How It Works and What It Means for Viewers and Creators.

JioPC Subscription Plan Details

JioPC offers several subscription plans for different user preferences. The base plan is priced at INR 599 per month plus GST and there is a 2-month plan available at INR 999 plus GST. A limited-period offer is available at INR 1,499 plus GST, which provides three months of service along with an additional month free. The INR 2,499 plan covers six months of usage and includes two extra months and the annual comes with a price of INR 4,599 and offers a total of 15 months of access.

