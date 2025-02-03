New Delhi, February 3: The OpenAI Deep Research AI agent is a new tool designed to carry out detailed research online for complex tasks. Sam Altman-run OpenAI has introduced the Deep research tool in ChatGPT. The tool is said to be capable of completing tasks in a few minutes that would normally take a person several hours to finish. It is expected to streamline the research process by making it quicker and efficient.

Deep research is OpenAI's next AI agent, which is created to help its users to perform in-depth research across the internet. It extends the capabilities of ChatGPT by allowing the tool to conduct more detailed and multi-step investigations. OpenAI Deep Research AI Agent Launched on ChatGPT To Conduct Independent Online Research Within Few Minutes Saving Human Hours and Cost.

OpenAI said, "Powered by a version of the upcoming OpenAI o3 model that’s optimized for web browsing and data analysis." OpenAI Deep Research uses reasoning skills to search, understand, and examine large volumes of text, images, and PDFs available online. It can adjust its approach based on the information it finds, which will allow it to respond effectively.

How OpenAI Deep Research AI Agent Works

When you use OpenAI Deep Research, you can provide a prompt, and ChatGPT will search, analyse, and combine information from online sources to produce a detailed report similar to what a research analyst would create. To use the feature in ChatGPT, you need to select "deep research" in the message composer and type in your question. You can specify what you need and you will also have the option to attach files or spreadsheets to give more context to your question. Qwen Chat New Update: Alibaba’s AI Company Upgrades Qwen 2.5 Plus to Qwen-Plus-0125-Exp, Adds Flexible Modes and Offers Unlimited Input.

As the research process begins, a sidebar will appear, which will show a summary of the steps taken and the sources that were used. The deep research can take around 5 to 30 minutes to finish the task to thoroughly explore the web for the most relevant information. Deep research will assist professionals and other users for intensive research needs in areas like finance, science, policy, engineering, and more. The output will be fully documented with citations and a summary of its reasoning, which will make it easy for reference and verify the information.

