XXX website OnlyFans has been quite a success with the subscription-based pattern of disseminating content. But will that formula work for everyone? Doesn't look like. Twitter is now exploring a subscription option called "super follows" that will help people earn money for exclusive content. One can charge via subscription for the content they give away under the "super follow" feature. However, the feature is in its extreme primal stage and is being internally tested. "Super follow" is far from being launched in the current scenario but the mere idea of it wasn't taken very well by netizens who seem to not be very happy paying for exclusive content on Twitter. Twitter is exploring the pattern of companies such as Patreon, OnlyFans or Substack that offer the chance to make money from significant or devoted followers.

A spokesperson for Twitter said the company had been "examining and rethinking the incentives of our service — the behaviours that our product features encourage and discourage as people participate in a conversation on Twitter."

What Is 'Super Follow'?

This new feature called "super follow" may potentially allow paid tweets, with a new Super Follow system. Very similar to Patreon or OnlyFans, the Super Follow will offer a new way for those with followings on Twitter to monetize that audience, with everything from exclusive content to special badging. One of the most common expectations has been a monthly or annual subscription, which would remove ads from users’ timelines, among other potential perks.

Twitter announces Communities, like Facebook Groups but on Twitter (they’ve started working on it in the web app since at least few weeks ago) https://t.co/5YBmEfgsUn pic.twitter.com/JlkrZNjLBo — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 25, 2021

The 'Super Follow' Button Feature

Twitter announces “Super Follow”, like Patreon but on Twitter https://t.co/5YBmEfgsUn pic.twitter.com/aY9g1ozoJz — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 25, 2021

However, the reactions of netizens were quite mixed. Many didn't like the idea of paying for tweets. This got #RIPTwitter trending on the micro-blogging site. Someone wrote on Twitter: "No one. I repeat. No one’s tweets are worth paying for. RIP Twitter paid content." "So, now I can't fix my typos, but you CAN pay to read them! RIP Twitter #riptwitter #twitter@jack," said another.

