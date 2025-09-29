San Francisco, September 29: WhatsApp has recently launched a new feature enabling users to control and reshare their status updates on the platform. Using this feature, WhatsApp users can choose whether their updates can be shared by others. Now, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is developing a new feature called "Status Chat Shortcut," which is set to launch for all users soon.

The upcoming WhatsApp feature will let users enable one-tap chat from the status viewers list and make the overall experience faster and more intuitive. The introduction of "Status Chat Shortcut" makes it quicker and more convenient for users to start new conversations with people who viewed their status by providing direct access to the chat window, as stated by a WABetaInfo report. Zomato Healthy Mode: CEO Deepinder Goyal Announces New Feature With Healthy Score for Every Dish.

WhatsApp Developing 'Status Chat Shortcut' Feature for iOS Beta Users

WhatsApp has introduced 'Status Chat Shortcut' to beta users via the iOS 25.27.10.70 update. The new iOS beta update is available through the TestFlight beta program, according to the report, which also stated that users would see a dedicated button right next to the name of each contact who viewed their status updates.

After a WhatsApp user taps this button, a chat window of the contact opens directly. This helps skip the additional steps of finding the user and then beginning a conversation. Earlier, WhatsApp users who set a status had to go through lengthy steps to interact with viewers and start a conversation.

It involved first checking who viewed their status update, then switching to the Chat tab after closing the status screen, and scrolling through all conversations to find the contact. Otherwise, users were compelled to search by name to start a conversation. All of this made the experience more time-consuming than productive. OriginOS 6 Preview Program Registration Opens Today in India To Offer Early Access to People, Check Official Launch Date of Android 16-Based Update.

However, with the latest feature, users can skip these additional time-consuming steps and directly start a conversation. This small change helps users instantly chat with people after they have viewed the status on WhatsApp. For friends and family, the conversation becomes easier and more engaging. When a person sees a status in WhatsApp and reacts, it indicates that they are interested in the content posted, as per the report.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

