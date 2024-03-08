Mumbai, March 8: WhatsApp is popular end-to-end encryption app for sharing messages and multimedia worldwide. Meta-owned platforms have been introducing new features to enhance the user experience and help users interact more with their personal and business chats. The platform will reportedly offer new WhatsApp calls in history logs.

WhatsApp call logs refer to the call history retained by the app for a time. Once call history reaches a certain limit, it automatically deletes the previous logs to maintain storage space. Users can regularly access the old WhatsApp call logs to gain more details.

Google Phone Shows WhatsApp Call History:

According to the report by English Jagran, Google Phone apps will also display calls in the call logs. WhatsApp calls are limited to the app only and do not appear in the main Google dialer. To check, users need to open the WhatsApp app and check the "Calls" section on the right side of the main interface. It will show the list of voice and video calls made through the WhatsApp application.

According to the report of English Jagran, a user named Kishore Krishna (@Kishore9196) posted on X that the Google Phone showed WhatsApp calls in the phone dialer app like an iPhone. The report further mentioned that the iPhone-like feature was available in the beta builds, including '124.0.608164421' and WhatsApp beta 2.24.6.6. The smartphone in use was a Google Pixel 6a.

The screenshot shared by the user showed WhatsApp calls on the top, and on the bottom, there was a list of regular cellular calls. The screenshot also showed three options - video call, message and history. The new option to see the WhatsApp call in Google's dialer will help users make calls directly without opening the application. Users can also make a video call or text the person with a WhatsApp account to check the history of previous calls. However, WhatsApp calls will likely require active internet to call other users.

