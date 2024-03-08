Mumbai, March 8: Adobe has been working to provide the best services to its customers by introducing artificial intelligence. Adobe is famous for its multiple tools, such as Photoshop, Shock, Animate, Fresco, and Firefly. Now, the software company has added new AI features to its product suite. The company has announced that its Adobe Express mobile app version will offer Firefly generative AI features on iOS and Android.

According to the report by Hindustan Times Tech, mobile editing will be easier with the help of the new Firefly GenAI features. The report said that users can create ideas and attractive content anytime and from anywhere using the app on their smartphone. In September 2023, the report said that the Adobe Firefly generative AI features were announced, which will now provide smart AI capability to smartphone applications.

What are Adobe Express Firefly GenAI Features?

In its official post, Adobe said that by using the new Adobe Express mobile app on iOS and Android in beta with Firefly generative AI features, the users can turn creative ideas and standout content on the go. The company also said the new Adobe Express mobile app will revolutionise standout content creation for everything using the Firefly Generative Fill, Text-To-Image and Text Effects.

The new Adobe Express app with Firefly GenAI features will help users create social media posts, posters, and flyers faster. Furthermore, solopreneurs can edit videos and schedule content on popular video-platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. Here is the list of new features added to the latest Adobe Express mobile app.

Text to Image

Generative Fill

Video

Expanded Content and Templates

Text Effects

Content Scheduler

Quick Actions

Collaboration

Brand Kits

Creative professionals can use the app to create content across social marketing teams with seamless collaboration and brand kits. The company said integrating Adobe Express and Firefly will empower knowledge workers and enterprise marketers to scale their on-brand content creation to mobile devices.

