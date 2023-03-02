San Francisco, March 2: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature, which will allow users to report status updates, on Android beta.

Beta testers will see a new "report" action within the status options, reports WABetaInfo. With the new feature, users can report any status update that might violate the Terms of Service, which will then be sent to the company's moderation team. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform May Bring ‘Schedule Group Calls’ in Future Update for Android and iOS Users.

Also, the feature makes sure that the messages, media, location sharing, calls and status updates are all protected by end-to-end encryption on all devices. This means that no one else, not even WhatsApp, Meta and a proxy provider, can read the users' personal messages and listen to their private calls. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Likely To Roll Out New Feature To Let Users Share Up to 100 Media on Android Beta.

The new feature is useful as it will make the platform safe and secure for all users. The ability to report status updates is available for some beta testers after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android on the Play Store, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said. In January, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on this feature for Android beta.

