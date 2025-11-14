Mumbai, November 14: Meta-owned WhatsApp has started developing a new feature that will let users look up the username of unknown phone numbers. The new WhatsApp feature has yet to be released for beta users as it is still in the “under development” phase. However, once launched, it could help users find the usernames of unknown numbers and locate their accounts. It is scheduled to launch in the future for all users, although a report suggests it could arrive first in an iOS beta update.

WhatsApp’s new username lookup for unknown phone numbers feature will likely be released through the TestFlight beta programme in the future for iPhone users. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform will show usernames when searching for unknown phone numbers. LinkedIn New Feature Update: Microsoft-Owned Professional Platform Launches AI-Powered People Search for Premium Users in US; Offers Accurate and Faster Search.

WhatsApp New Username Lookup Feature for Unknown Phone Numbers

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will allow users to search for and locate accounts by typing a username in the search field on the platform. This will let users easily find accounts simply by entering a username. WhatsApp had already announced a feature that would allow users to search and call people using a username, which was under development. After finding the username you searched for, you can initiate either an audio or video call directly from the search results screen.

As per the report, the new username lookup feature offers a faster and more private way to find users without relying on phone numbers. It stated that WhatsApp will introduce this new feature in the Calls tab, allowing users to easily access it and initiate the search. When an unfamiliar number calls or sends a message, the user can go to this tab and enter it to find the username. If the number has an associated username, it will appear in the search results. Grok Imagine New Update: Elon Musk Announces To Offer Improved Audio Quality, 15-Second Long Video Generation in Next Update; Coming Next Week.

However, the search result will not show all the details about the user, even if it matches an account. The limited details will include a profile picture (based on the user’s privacy settings). While searching for an unknown phone number, it will remain visible in the chat info screen for future reference, the report added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

