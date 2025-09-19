San Francisco, September 19: WhatsApp has started working on a new feature for iOS beta called "mention everyone in group chats." This new WhatsApp feature is still under development and will be available to a wider audience after its beta release and testing. It will be rolled out via the TestFlight program for iOS users. As the name suggests, the upcoming feature would allow WhatsApp users to mention everyone in the group.

Meta-owned WhatsApp regularly experiments with new features to enhance the overall experience of users while interacting with other individual users, groups, or AI. Using this new feature, individuals can notify all the group members simultaneously with a single mention. Here's how the feature would work. Chrome AI Powered Update Announced: Google Launches Biggest Chrome Update in History With Gemini AI Integration, Agentic Browsing and More.

WhatsApp New 'Mention Everyone in Group Chats' Feature

WhatsApp's 'mention everyone in group chats' feature is aimed at making it easier for users to alert all the group members without tagging them individually, according to a report by WABetaInfo. The report mentioned that the upcoming feature would be designed to make communication in busy group chats more streamlined. Moreover, it would simplify the overall process of interacting with group members easily.

As of now, WhatsApp groups allow tagging individuals separately without giving the option to tag them all at once. Some messages require tagging individuals; however, sometimes key messages are left out without people knowing they were sent to them.

WhatsApp will allow users to "mention everyone" directly via the mention menu on the platform. By accessing the mention menu, a separate "everyone" option will be available to alert all the members in the group. It will require a single mention and trigger notifications to all the group members regardless of their personal notification settings. X Monetisation Section Down: Users Report Facing Issues of ‘Blank Page’ While Opening Page; X Staff Responds.

With the 'mention everyone in group chats' feature, the Meta-owned platform will ensure that critical updates and announcements reach everyone, which is especially helpful when the group is large.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetain), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

