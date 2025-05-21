San Francisco, May 21: WhatsApp has introduced new fix to its web link opening issue introduced in voice message transcript feature in the latest iOS 25.16.74 Update. The Meta-owned platform has fixed the link issue problem encountered by the users and addressed the voice message bug. The WhatsApp fixes have been released on iOS 25.16.74. WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature called Private Processing activity report, allowing users to generate and export activity reports and get all the relevant details of their data usage by the platform.

Now, WhatsApp has introduced a feature to help manage the voice message transcript language on a per-chat basis. The new update came with a new section within the chat info screen that lets users select a preferred transcription language for each conversation. The latest enhancement in the feature eliminated the need to switch from the global app language setting. This new WhatsApp update ensured that the transcripts better reflected the language used in each chat. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out ‘Draw Sketch’ Feature to AI Chatbot, Allows Users To Draw Sketches, Use Them To Generate Images.

However, it also introduced a bug that stopped the app from opening web links shared within the chats, according to a post by WABetaInfo. After this update, when users shared the web links within the chats, groups or channels, they were unable to open them because it triggered WhatsApp to stop. This bug affected a large number of people.

WhatsApp introduced an iOS 25.15.75 update, addressing and fixing this link-sharing issue. When a user sends a link into the chat, group, or channel, the receivers are unable to tap on it and open it on the associated website. Instead, the action was not recognised by WhatsApp, preventing the users from accessing the shared link content. Google Partners With Hollywood Director Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Primordial Soup Labs’ To Explore AI-Driven Filmmaking With Veo-Generated Video.

According to WABetaInfo, many affected users took to social media to report the bug, saying it disrupted their communication by blocking quick access to shared links like articles, event pages, and business sites. It caused inconvenience in daily chats. Some users found temporary fixes by long-pressing links or accessing them via the “Shared Links” section, though these methods weren’t obvious. The workaround confusion led many to believe the app was broken, adding to the overall inconvenience.

