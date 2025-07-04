New Delhi, July 4: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow businesses to use credits for broadcasting messages on Android. The Meta-owned platform aims to streamline communication for business users by introducing a credit-based system to reach customers at scale. The feature is expected to be rolled out in a future update for Android users.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is looking to introduce a new feature that will create a trial programme for businesses. The feature is anticipated to be available in a future update for Android users. The aim of this trial programme is to provide a limited number of broadcast message credits to qualifying businesses each month. Businesses will have the opportunity to send extra broadcast messages to their customers without having to sign up for a paid subscription. The programme could help businesses to connect more effectively with their audience while testing the service before committing to a paid subscription plan. WhatsApp New Features: Meta Launches Enhanced Business AI Tools Including AI Support, Calling and Voice, Centralised Campaigns, Working on ‘Channel Subscriptions’ for iOS Beta Users.

As per reports, the trial programme may not be accessible to every business in the future. WhatsApp might decide to limit it to certain countries or only to specific accounts that fulfil particular requirements. The rules and conditions of the trial could be altered or updated at any time. WhatsApp might change or even end the programme without any prior warning.

When a business signs up for the trial, it will reportedly run for six months. Throughout this time, WhatsApp will supply the same number of credits each month until the trial comes to an end. This trial programme is specifically for broadcast messages and the regular one-on-one messaging with customers will not be impacted and will continue to function as normal. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Design Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event; Check Expected Price and Know What To Expect.

The trial may assist businesses in deciding if it is necessary to sign up for a paid plan that would allow them to increase their monthly broadcast limits. By using the trial credits, businesses can evaluate how effective the broadcast messaging feature is for reaching their customers. The experience could provide valuable insights into whether investing in a paid subscription would be beneficial for their communication needs in the long term.

