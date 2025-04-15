New Delhi, April 15: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature aimed at enhancing user experience on Android devices. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is working on increasing the current video status limit from 60 seconds to 90 seconds. This update is currently being rolled out to select beta testers. The development comes after the previous extension from 30 seconds to 60 seconds.

The update aims to provide WhatsApp users with more freedom to express themselves by allowing longer video clips as status updates. Previously, users were limited to 60-second videos, but with this update, they will be able to share videos up to 90 seconds without the need to split them into multiple parts. WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to share video status updates up to 90 seconds long for some beta testers on Android, as per a report of WABetaInfo. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out New Features for Group Chats, Calls, Channels and More; Check Details.

The rollout of the feature is being done gradually in phases. All beta testers may not have access to it at the same time. Users can check if their account has received the update by attempting to upload a video longer than 60 seconds when creating a status update.

If the feature is available, users will be able to upload a full 90-second video on status updates. In some cases, a message may pop up on the screen to notify the user about the extended video duration. Additionally, the trimming interface at the top of the screen will also show the new limit of 1 minute and 30 seconds. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing Alert Feature for iOS Users To Notify Whenever Contact Updates Username.

The new limit will also provide WhatsApp users with the opportunity to create and share more creative content and allowing to upload longer videos. This feature is currently available to some beta testers who have installed the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android. It is expected to be rolled out to more users in the coming weeks.

