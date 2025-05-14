San Francisco, May 14: Meta-owned WhatsApp is developing a new feature to offer a better experience to users. The instant messaging platform regularly introduces new feature updates to improve WhatsApp chats, themes, channels, and other Meta AI-related features for users. Now, WhatsApp is working on a new feature called "reshare and forward status updates".

The new WhatsApp feature is still in development, but when launched, it will allow users to revisit the five most recent searches. They can do that from a dedicated section within the Updates tab. The WhatsApp reshare and forward status updates feature will help platform users simplify access to frequently viewed channels and contacts. Airtel Down? Customers Complain About Airtel Network Issues, Calling and Internet Services Reportedly Hit by Outage.

According to a post by WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp feature will provide helpful indicators like the number of unseen channel posts and the latest contact status updates timestamp to know about the latest content. The new feature will reportedly be introduced via the "Allow Sharing" button in the "Who can see my status updates" section. WhatsApp will let users decide whether to share their status updates or schedule them for a future release. ChatGPT New Feature Update: OpenAI Working on ‘Record’ Feature To Help Users Record, Transcribe and Summarise Meetings.

Currently, the Meta-owned platform offers no option to reshare regular status updates unless users mention them in their contacts. However, the upcoming feature would change it and offer a better experience. Once WhatsApp releases the feature, a tooltip will show up while users attempt to share a status update. It will inform them whether they can choose to allow or not allow others to share their status updates via a dedicated toggle. This toggle will give the WhatsApp users full control, which may be disabled by default for privacy.

