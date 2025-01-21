New Delhi, January 21: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is reportedly rolling out a new feature that is said to bring a redesigned interface for the Communities tab for iOS users. The new WhatsApp feature will likely to enhance the user experience by providing an organised layout. Users can expect a streamlined design that focuses on a clean and user-friendly interface. Additionally, WhatsApp is also rolling out a new bulk management feature for channels for iOS users.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a redesigned interface for the communities tab, which is available to some beta testers. Additionally, the report indicates that WhatsApp is also introducing a bulk management feature for channels, which is also accessible to select beta testers. These two features are for iOS users. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces New Feature To Share Music in Status Updates on Android; Check Details.

WhatsApp Communities Tab Feature Update

The new interface for the communities tab is said to adopt a compact design to reduce the space occupied by each section. It will allow more communities to be displayed on a single screen. The update minimises the need for excessive scrolling, which will enable users to quickly find the community or group chat they are looking for.

The redesigned interface for the communities tab is currently available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS through the TestFlight app. WhatsApp plans to roll out the update to more users over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Bulk Management Feature for Channels

The WhatsApp bulk management feature for channels will allow users the ability to select multiple channels simultaneously. It will help them to perform various bulk actions that enhance the management of their followed channels. WhatsApp users can mute multiple channels at once and mark them as read in bulk. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out Features To Make Your Chat More Creative; Check Details.

Additionally, the feature will provide users with the option to either mute or activate notifications for multiple channels. If the selected channels are already muted, the option to turn on notifications will appear. If the channels are not muted, users will see the option to mute them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2025 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).