Earlier this week, WhatsApp users had reported that they were receiving a link on WhatsApp that claims to turn the app's theme and logo from Green to Pink. This link is said to be a malware by a security researcher 'Rajshekhar Rajaharia' and he warned users against clicking on the APK link of WhatsApp Pink. As per Rajaharia, the link has been introduced to trick WhatsApp users and steal access to their accounts. In addition to this, he also said that anybody who clicks on the WhatsApp Pink link will completely lose access to their phone. Beware! WhatsApp Pink Installation Link is a Malware, Here's What You Need To Do To Stay Safe.

WhatsApp Pink (Photo Credits: Rajaharia Twitter)

Rajaharia had also mentioned several steps on his Twitter account about how one can stay safe from the WhatsApp Pink virus. It is important to note that you are advised to not click on the malicious WhatsApp Pink link, but in case you already have, the security researcher has now come up with the following steps to avoid consequences. Here's how you can get rid of the malware and fix your device.

How to be Safe from #WhatsAppPink Virus 1. Uninstall #WhatsAppPink Immediately. 2. Unlink all Whatsapp Web Devices. 3. Clear Browser cache from settings. 4. Check Permission for all Apps. 5. If found any suspicious permission to any app, revoke it.#InfoSec #CyberSecurity https://t.co/GoyRz5B6b4 pic.twitter.com/bZcf9Xr1Ub — Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) April 19, 2021

1. Firstly Uninstall WhatsApp Pink immediately and unlink all WhatsApp Web devices

2. Then clear your cache from your browser by going to 'Settings'.

3. Check permission for all apps, if you find permission to any suspicious app, then revoke it.

Before clicking on the WhatsApp Pink link, it is requested to look for signs such as wrong spellings, grammatical mistakes or checking if there is an official announcement from the company.

