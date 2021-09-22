Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to report specific messages. This feature will be introduced as an extension to the existing report option that allows users to report individuals and businesses based on the entire chat. As per a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for iOS beta versions - 2.21.190.12 and 2.21.190.11 has tested the option that will let users report specific messages on the instant messaging platform. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing In-App Business Directory Feature for Users in Brazil.

This feature is said to allow WhatsApp to forward only the reported message to the company and notify the sender about it.

WhatsApp Report Specific Message Feature (Photo Credits: WABetaInfo)

WABetaInfo has also shared screenshots of this new feature which shows that a user can report a specific message, which is different from the existing report feature on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is yet to announce this feature. Beta iOS users can see the new 'Report' option when they tap and hold a particular message. It can be found along with 'Star', 'Reply', 'Forward', 'Copy' and 'Delete' options. On the other side, Android beta testers can find this new feature by selecting a specific message and then tapping on the three-dot menu located at the top right corner.

