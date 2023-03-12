San Francisco, March 12: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new "multi-selection" feature for messages on Windows beta. Beta testers can now select multiple messages within a conversation and then choose to delete or forward them all at once on WhatsApp for Windows, reports WABetaInfo.

With the new feature, users can select multiple messages after clicking on "Select" within the context menu of a conversation. Also, they can click anywhere within a conversation and then the "Select messages" option will appear. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging App Working on Option To Let Users Share Up to 100 Media Within Chats on iOS Beta.

The new feature is useful as earlier users had to select messages one by one and delete or forward them individually. However, now, by selecting multiple messages at once, users can save their time and effort. WhatsApp Screenshot Blocking Feature Now Available on Android Beta: Report.

The ability to select multiple messages has been released to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2309.2.0 update available on the Microsoft Store, and is expected to be rolled out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new "Call Link" feature on Windows beta, which will allow users to create a link to join a call.

