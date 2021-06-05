Happy World Environment Day, Folks! It's that time of the year when we get our priorities straight, and start working on restoring our wonderful eco-system to its former glory (or at least to the days when the quickest way to travel was by a stagecoach). World Environment Day is celebrated on the 5th of June every year, to raise awareness not only among ordinary citizens but government organisations across the world, to get their laws in gear that will protect this environment from further harm.

The ecosystem sustains all forms of life on our planet. Right now we're on the verge of an unprecedented climate disaster that might put all lives in peril. This year alone amid a raging pandemic the world also bore witness to an unprecedented climate crisis that displaced lives and claimed the lives of copious individuals. It is imperative that we reverse the damage done to our fragile ecosystem avoid any future casualties to climate change. So let's share some inspiring quotes on this day and call the citizens of earth to take better care of the environment around them.

If Not Today, We Will Repent Later. So Let’s Protect the World and Biodiversity.

Keep Your Country Clean, Don’t Make It a Dustbin.

Planting a Tree Every Day Is Enough To Save the Earth.

Every Day Should Be Environment Day

Let’s Increase the Development and Reduce the Destruction.

Be Committed to Saving the Environment.

This year's theme of World Environment Day is "Ecosystem Restoration." Pakistan will host the celebrations the event will also witness the launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. The objective of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration is to halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems on each continent and in every ocean.

