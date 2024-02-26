New Delhi, February 26: Xiaomi, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, at MWC 2024. These smartphones from Xiaomi have generated buzz in the tech world as the Xiaomi 14 series is expected to have the latest specifications and features for its customers.

As per a report of Zee Business, Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra at the Mobile World Congress 2024 event in Barcelona, Spain. The Xiaomi 14 series is expected to include the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. These smartphones is anticipated to come under the flagship segment from Xiaomi. The Xiaomi 14 starts at Euro 999 (approximately Rs 89,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra price starts at Euro 1499 (approximately Rs 1,34,000) for the 16GB + 512GB model. MWC 2024: HMD Announces New Development Platform ‘HMD Fusion’ and Partners With Mattel To Create ‘Barbie Flip Phone’ Soon.

Xiaomi 14 Specifications and Features

As per a report of Gizmochina, the Xiaomi 14 boasts a 6.36-inch AMOLED display with minimal bezels with a 3000 nit peak brightness and 460ppi. The display of Xiaomi 14 has a 1-120Hz LTPO AdaptiveSync Pro feature with Pro HDR with AI Adaptive brightness. The camera setup on the Xiaomi 14 comes with a triple Leica lens setup that includes a 50MP main camera, 50MP floating telephoto and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The smartphone features a Light Fusion 900 image sensor and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

The smartphone comes in three colour options: Jade green, black and white. The Xiaomi 14 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, supported by the Xiaomi ICeLoop cooling system. The smartphone also features a 4610mAh battery. It is equipped with a 90W HyperCharge and a 50W wireless HyperCharge charging capability.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform with the Dual Channel ICeLoop cooling system. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a 6.73-inch Liquid Display with WQHD+ resolution. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a Leica quad camera setup, which includes a LYT-900 Sensor and AI-enhanced photography technology. The camera setup of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra comprises 50MP lenses for the main, ultra-wide, telephoto and periscope camera. Honor Magic6 Pro Debuts Globally at MWC 2024: Check Price, Specifications and Features of Honor’s AI-Powered Smartphone.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra includes a 5000mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge and 80W wireless HyperCharge technology, Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The smartphone comes in two colour options: black and white, featuring next-generation vegan leather and an aluminium frame for durability.

