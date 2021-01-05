Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the all-new Mi 10i smartphone in India. The handset is the re-branded model of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that was launched in China last month. The phone will be available for sale in India on January 7, 2021, at 12 noon via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Studio stores and Mi Home. Launch offers include Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000 and Rs 2,000 discount with ICICI Bank credit cards, EMI transaction. Xiaomi Mi 10i Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Xiaomi’s Launch Event Here.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.67-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 12GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi 10i (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Introducing the all-new #Mi10i. #ThePerfect10 - 108MP Primary Camera - Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 750G - 5G Ready - 120Hz Intelligent AdaptiveSync Display - 4820mAh Battery with 33W Fast Charging Starting from ₹2⃣0⃣9⃣9⃣9⃣ First sale on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT & @amazonIN on 8th Jan pic.twitter.com/wYJFAciyzB — Mi India #Mi10i is Here! (@XiaomiIndia) January 5, 2021

For optics, the smartphone sports a quad rear camera module comprising of a 108MP camera with Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. For clicking selfies and video calls, the Mi 10i comes with a 16MP shooter.

Xiaomi Mi 10i (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The device will be offered in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone will be made available in three shades - Pacific Sunrise, Midnight Black and Atlantic Blue. Mi 10i comes packed with a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and more. Coming to the pricing, Mi 10i is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB & 64GB whereas the 6GB + 128Gb and 8GB + 128GB models cost Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999.

