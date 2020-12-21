The Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, is expected to launch its next-in flagship devices in the home market. The company is likely to launch the Mi 11 series in China on December 29, 2020. The phone maker is looking to wind up the year on a bang with its latest Mi 11 series. As the launch is just a week away, we have already seen plenty of renders and live images of the phone confirming some key details ahead of its launch. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch Launched in India at Rs 54,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications.

A new report from a tipster - Digital Chat Station suggest that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will ditch an extremely curved screen which the company calls waterfall screen and centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The tipster also claimed that the same Oppo Find X3 series. The tipster suggests that the Mi 11 might get a slightly curved edge and a corner cut out, something that we have already seen on the previous renders.

The new Xiaomi Mi 11 series will be backed with top-notch specifications. The phone maker has already confirmed the presence of the Snapdragon 888 SoC, making it the first flagship to launch with this chipset. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz of refresh rate and 1440 pixels of resolution.

Coming to the camera department, things might get interesting here as an alleged Xiaomi Mi 11 spec sheet is doing rounds on the internet claiming that the phone will get a 192MP primary camera. It is important to note that the latest Snapdragon 888 flagship chipset is capable of handling only up to 200MP single rear camera.

However, this is likely to be restricted to the top-end Mi 11 Pro. Apart from the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, the soon-to-be-launched Xiaomi Mi 11 might get super fast 120W fast charging technology. It was previously showcased alongside the Mi 10 Ultra earlier this year.

