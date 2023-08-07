New Delhi, August 7: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched its new attractively packaged Redmi Note 12 Turbo in its home market in March this year, as part of the Redmi Note 12 series.

The new Redmi Note 12 Turbo flaunts sleek, stylish design, impressive specs and features with premium quality and performance capability. Post the recent launch of the Redmi 12 in India, Xiaomi is now expected to bring in the Redmi Note 12 Turbo in India soon. Read on to know all the important details about this upcoming new phone in India. Apple's New iPhone Rumoured to Be Launched on September 13.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo – Specs & Features

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo features a 6.67-inch FHD+, 120 display. Under its skin, there's an octa-core processor powering it, which is backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card. The device runs on Android 13 OS topped with MIUI 14 skin, while it draws its juice from a 5000mAh battery pack with 67W Turbo Charge fast charging support. Spyware Maker LetMeSpy Shuts Down After Hacker Deletes Server Data.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo features a triple camera setup at its back comprising of a 64MP primary sensor that is teamed with a an 8MP ultra wide-angle and a 2MP macro snapper. There’s a 16MP front facing shooter to handle the selfies and video calling duties.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo – Expected India Launch Timeline & Price

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo is likely to be launched in the Indian smartphone market on August 8. The premium quality handset is expected to be tagged at an affordable mid-range price of around Rs 23,990 in our market. The Redmi Note 12 Turbo is expected to be offered in the attractive colours of Star Sea Blue, Carbon Fiber Black and Ice Feather White. The official India-spec details will be out soon during the device's official market launch.

