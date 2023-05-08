New Delhi, May 8: The Google Pixel 7a is expected to be launched on May 11th via Flipkart. As a result, the current Pixel 7 Lineup has received a massive price cut. You can get up to Rs 45,000 discount on Flipkart. The new discount is part of the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Both the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro comes with impressive features. Google Pixel 7a Images Leaked Revealing Full Design and Colour Options; Checkout Expected Specs and Price Details.

The Google Pixel 7 is currently listed on Flipkart at Rs 49,999. On the other hand, Google Pixel 7 Pro model is listed at Rs 69,999. These devices were initially launched with a price tag of Rs 59,999 and Rs 84,999, respectively. During the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, the Google Pixel 7 will be available at just Rs 44,999, thanks to bank offers. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 7 Pro will come at Rs 65,999. The exchange offer can cut an additional Rs 28,000.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications

Both smartphones are powered by Google’s octa-core Tensor G2 processor. They support 30W fast charging and offer up to 72 hours of battery life with Extreme Battery Saver mode enabled. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

For photos and videos, the Google Pixel 7 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Pixel 7 Pro features a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens (30x Super Resolution Zoom, 5x optical zoom). For selfies and video calling, both smartphones sport a 10.8-megapixel front camera. Google Pixel 7a Price Leaked, Know Likely Cost and Specifications Here Ahead of May 11 Launch.

The Google Pixel 7 sports a 6.32-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Pro model features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a Quad-HD resolution (3,120 x 1,440 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate.

