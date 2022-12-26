New Delhi, December 26 : OnePlus is all braced up to launch the new OnePlus 11 premium smartphone. As the launch gets closer and the device gets certified by the Chinese certifying authority TENAA, most of its important specifications have been revealed via leaks.

Now, the full design of the OnePlus 11 has been also revealed via the leaked live images that were also posted on TENNA. Read on to know more about this new flagship Chinese smartphone model coming our way. iPhone 12 Pro of Chinese Woman Falls From 26th Floor of Building, Remains Unharmed.

OnePlus 11 Flagship Smartphone – Design & Specifications:

OnePlus 11 Design

We already knew a lot about the upcoming OnePlus 11 smartphone, that’s to innumerable leaks as well as multiple official teasers by OnePlus. Nevertheless, only parts of the new smartphone were seen so far, including the back panel and the camera bump. Now, the leaked live images reveal the full design of the device up front as well as the rear.

The back panel of the OnePlus 11 flaunts a large circular camera bump that houses the triple camera setup and the LED flash. The Hasselblad brand logo can be seen in the middle of this camera island.

On the right side of the phone, there’s the company’s distinguished alert slider and the power button, while the volume rockers are placed on the edge of the right side. The new flagship smartphone flaunts a curved display with a hole-punch design.

OnePlus 11 Specifications

As per the previously revealed specifications sheet of the OnePlus 11, it will feature a large and bright 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a fingerprint sensor for security. Samsung Galaxy S23 Flagship Smartphone Series May Launch on February 1, 2023.

The device gets powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, back by up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It will be packing in a large 5000mAh battery with a support of 100W fast charging. The device will run on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box topped with the OxygenOS custom skin.

The OnePlus 11 will be offering a triple camera setup at the rear featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle snapper and a 32MP telephoto shooter. For the selfie and video calling duties, there will be a 32MP front facing camera.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2022 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).