Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that Tesla vehicles can be purchased in the US via Bitcoin. The option to purchase a Tesla via Bitcoin will be reportedly available outside the US later this year. To accept the payment, Tesla is using internal and open-source software. Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Fully Support if Major Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Holders Sell Their Coins.

Last month, the carmaker had revealed that it had invested $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and it would soon start accepting the world's most popular cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021

Elon Musk's Tweet reads, "You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin". Replying to his Tweet he said, "Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly. Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency".

Nodes are computers on Bitcoin's network that work to establish transactions and prevent the cryptocurrency from being spent twice.

