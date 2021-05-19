Google-owned online video streaming platform went down for users today globally. Users took Twitter to complain that they were not able to access the video streaming platform on both YouTube app and desktop. Some users complained of a small drop in the resolution below the desired 1080p or 720p while others noticed that their videos were paused in between. YouTube Down: Google-Owned Website Faces Outage; Users Unable to Watch Videos.

Downdetector also reveals a sudden rise in complaints regarding YouTube. As per the website, 93 percent of the users faced problems watching videos. Frustrated with the issue, netizens took Twitter to report about this problem.

really decided to go down at the WORST time,, this could’ve been my last straw fr #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/ZuSvTsrBP5 — v (@acomplaintbox) May 19, 2021

And here I am about to cuss at my router #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/qnXExan9Pc

— Quyeno "クイアノ" Gibbons (@Quyenogibbons) May 19, 2021

We’re seeing reports around difficulties accessing YouTube services within the last hour. We can confirm that this is now fixed and you should be able to access our service without any issues. Thanks for your reports and do let us know if you’re still facing any problems! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 19, 2021

YouTube has confirmed on its 'Team YouTube' account on Twitter that the issue has been resolved now and users should be able to access the video streaming platform without any problems.

