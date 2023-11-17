Sydney, November 17: Paul Douglas Frost, the former finalist on MasterChef Australia, was found guilty of sexual offenses against minors while working as a swim instructor in Sydney and was sentenced to at least 24 years in prison. The 48-year-old was convicted on Thursday, November 16, over four years after his arrest, according to The New York Post. He was convicted of 43 crimes related to the offenses of abuse of eleven children at a swimming school in the southwest of Sydney from 1996 to 2009.

Judge Huggett stated that Frost intentionally fostered an environment that encouraged his criminal behaviour. According to reports, these included normalising sexual conversation among those he was instructing, promoting sexual behaviour among and with pupils, and performing explicit activities in the school's storage and changing rooms.

Many victims were either uninformed that what Frost did was improper or were afraid that others wouldn't believe them if they spoke out, according to Judge Huggett. The abuse started when the youngest victim was nine or ten years old, and it continued until the eldest victim was sixteen. Victims' testimonies described the 48-year-old manipulating them into having intimate conversations about sex and masturbation, which ultimately resulted in unsuitable physical contact. Global Paedophile Ring Busted in US, Australia: FBI Agents’ Killings Lead Police to Rescue 13 Children, Arrest 98 Persons Over Alleged Child Sex Abuse.

Frost was a contestant on the popular cooking show MasterChef Australia. He also appeared in the inaugural season of the Network Ten program. The 48-year-old was taken into custody at his Sylvania home in September 2019. He then lost his job at Malabar Public School and the University of New South Wales (NSW), which finally resulted in his present incarceration. Following 24 years in prison, Frost will be eligible for release for the first time in June 2047.

