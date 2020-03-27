Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi Stands in Solidarity with UK Prime Minister, Says 'You’re a Fighter'

UK PM Boris Johnson and Indian PM Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit: Facebook)

New Delhi, March 27: Amid the reports of United Kingdom Prime Minsiter Boris Johnson tested positive for coronavirus arrived on Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to stand in solidarity with his British counterpart. PM Modi prayed for his good health and sent his best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK. PM Modi even called him a fighter and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Expressing his solidarity with the United Kingdom's Premier Boris Johnson, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Dear PM @BorisJohnson, You’re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well. Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK." Boris Johnson, United Kingdom PM, Tests Positive For Coronavirus.

Here's the tweet by PM Modi:

Dear PM @BorisJohnson, You’re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well. Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK. https://t.co/u8VSRqsZeC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2020

Earlier, reports arrived that United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday tested positive for coronavirus. The UK Prime Minister took to Twitter and said that he had developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. Reports inform that in keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.