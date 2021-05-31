Beijing, May 31: The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 20 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

The same day also saw seven new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three were reported in Guangdong, two in Shanghai and one each in Fujian and Henan, Xinhua news agency reported. China to Send 3 Male Astronauts to Its Space Station in June.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported on Sunday, it added.

